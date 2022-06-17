Actor Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandmother (Nani) Padma Rani Om Prakash died on Thursday. She was 91. It has been reported that she was bedridden for a long time. The cause of her death is age-related health problems. Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan took to her social media handle to announce the sad news and penned an emotional note in memory of her mother. “My mother Padma rani Omprakash left us for her onward journey to reunite with daddy..love peace gratitude,” she wrote, adding a picture of her late mother.Also Read - Perfume Ad Row: Here's Why Bollywood Celebs, Ad Gurus Are Slamming Fragrance Brand

After learning about the demise of Hrithik’s grandmother, social media users paid their heartfelt condolences. “Sending lots of love to you and your family..may ganpati bappa bless her soul,” a netizen commented. “Om shanti,” another one wrote. Also Read - Yami Gautam Reveals Shocking Details of Bollywood: ‘I Was in Dilemma…’

Look at the post shared by Pinkie Roshan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)



In another post, Pinkie Roshan showed photo frames of her parents kept on a table. “Both are together in harmony and peace my mother, my father..love you both forever,” she captioned the post. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Walk Hand-in-Hand And Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni Arrive Together at Karan Johar's Party, Fans React ‘Modern Love in Mumbai’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

May her soul rest in peace.