Hrithik Roshan’s parents, Rakesh and Pramila Roshan, lease JVPD flat for Rs…

Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan have leased their residential property in Mumbai’s JVPD Scheme for a total rent of Rs 1.89 crore over three years.

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Hrithik Roshan’s parents seal Mumbai property deal (PC: Instagram)

Mumbai’s premium property market has added another celebrity-linked rental deal to its recent list of high-value transactions. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pramila Roshan have leased a residential flat in the city’s sought-after Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme. The three-year agreement is expected to bring in nearly Rs 1.89 crore in rent. The deal was registered on August 24, 2026 and the tenancy began earlier in the month. The property is located in Hiralaya Building on N.S. Road in JVPD.

Rakesh and Pramila Roshan lease their JVPD home

The property owned by Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan is situated on the second floor of Hiralaya Building in Mumbai’s JVPD Scheme. The couple has leased the apartment to Asavari Rajopadhye for three years. The agreement was registered on August 24 with the licence period beginning on August 15, 2026.

The monthly rent has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh for the first year. With an annual increase of 5% built into the agreement, the rental amount will rise during the second and third years.

Rent starts at Rs 5 lakh per month

During the first year of the lease, the apartment will generate Rs 5 lakh every month. That works out to Rs 60 lakh in annual rent. In the second year, the 5% escalation will take the monthly amount to Rs 5.25 lakh and the yearly rent to Rs 63 lakh. For the final year, another 5% increase will take the monthly rent to around Rs 5.51 lakh. The annual rent for the third year will be approximately Rs 66.15 lakh. Together, the three years add up to nearly Rs 1.89 crore.

Along with the rental payments, the agreement includes a security deposit of Rs 21.75 lakh. The property documents do not mention the size of the apartment. Rakesh Roshan, Pramila Roshan and the tenant could not be reached for comments about the transaction.

Why JVPD remains a sought-after Mumbai address?

The Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme is one of Mumbai’s established premium residential areas. The neighbourhood has a mix of independent homes, housing societies and upscale apartment buildings. Its location near Juhu and other important western suburbs has made it a popular choice for affluent residents and members of the film industry.

Rakesh Roshan’s long Bollywood career

Rakesh Roshan is a well-known filmmaker, producer and screenwriter. Over the years, he has worked on several successful projects across different genres. His film credits include Koi… Mil Gaya and the Krrish franchise along with films such as Khoon Bhari Maang. His son Hrithik Roshan has also become one of the leading actors in Hindi cinema.

The Roshan family’s recent property activity

The latest lease is not the only major property transaction involving the Roshan family in recent years. In January 2026, Rakesh Roshan reportedly sold a 1.09-hectare plot in Pune district for Rs 15 crore.

The family was also involved in multiple commercial property purchases in Mumbai in November 2025. Hrithik Roshan along with Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP and Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd purchased 10 office units in Andheri West for Rs 28 crore.