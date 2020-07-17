Actor Avneet Kaur, popular for playing the role of Jasmine in Sab TV show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, has scored 74 per cent in her XIIth board exams. The actor took to social media to share the news with her fans and was showered with congratulatory messages. In her latest interview with Times of India, Avneet talked about securing a good percentage in her exams even while suffering from dengue. The actor also revealed that she had been struggling to manage her professional and personal life when the exams were happening but the marks are a sigh of relief. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Jhansi Ki Rani Actor Anushka Sen Scores 89.9% in Class 12 Board Exams

Avneet, who was also one of the most followed celebrities on TikTok before the app was banned in India, said that her family is happy about how she has fared in the boards and she has received a lot of good wishes from them. The actor said, “It feels really good to get such a good percentage. Frankly, I did not expect to get this percentage. I am very happy and even my parents are really proud and happy. Everyone has been sending congratulatory messages.” Also Read - Alladin Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga: Avneet Kaur Quits The Show Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Ashi Singh Replaces Her

Avneet also explained how she had to go to Phuket to shoot for a music video while she continued to shoot her TV shows during the exams. She said that she could only revise her subjects and she’s satisfied with her performance. Avneet explained, “I had dengue and I was recovering from it. I remember the time when I had my exams I couldn’t take completely off from shoots and just sit at home and revise, study for my exams. I had to balance everything altogether with my work, studies and I remember I had gone to Phuket also for one of my music video shoots. Then once we returned I had no time to prepare and directly go to give my exams. I was losing weight at that time as I had so much stress at that point in time. But everything went well so I am happy.”

Avneet stepped out of Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga owing to health issues and actor Ashi Singh replaced her on the show.