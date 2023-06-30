Home

Entertainment

Lust Stories 2 Actress Mrunal Thakur Stresses on Matured Conversations About ‘Sex’ at Home

Lust Stories 2 Actress Mrunal Thakur Stresses on Matured Conversations About ‘Sex’ at Home

Lust Stories 2 actress Mrunal Thakur recently stressed on matured conversations about 'sex' at home.

Lust Stories 2 Actress Mrunal Thakur Stresses on Matured Conversations About 'Sex' at Home

Mrunal Thakur Stresses on Matured Conversations About ‘Sex’: Mrunal Thakur is winning accolades for her performance in Lust Stories 2. The actress is known for her acting prowess in Super 30, Jersey and Sita Ramam. Mrunal is a part of one of the stories directed by R Balki in the sequel to the anthology movie. She stars alongside Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta in the movie. In the trailer and promotional scenes, it is showcased that Neena who plays Mrunal grandmother openly speaks about sex. In her recent interview the Lust Stories 2 actress also stressed on the need for sex education for kids while growing up.

MRUNAL THAKUS SPEAK ABOUT FRANK CONVERSATIONS WITH KIDS ON MATURE TOPICS

Mrunal, in an interaction with Hindustan Times said, “I strongly believe that having matured conversations about sex and lust is key, especially when one is young and growing up. When one is a young adult, they have a role model who instils the right knowledge and information to a young person.” She further opined, “If all young and impressionable minds, including kids within families, have at least one person they can have honest discussions with about these topics, they will be less likely to seek a plethora of misinformation from the outside world.” Lust Stories 2 also stars Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash. The other stories in the anthology are directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

You may like to read

Mrunal is also doing a Telugu film with Nani and recently wrapped up the filming. On her upcoming movie Mrunal told Hindustan Times that, “I’m sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It’s a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I’m looking forward to working with Nani. It’s an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in.”

For more updates on Mrunal Thakur and Lust Stories 2, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.