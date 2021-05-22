Nagpur: Famous music composer of the Ram Laxman duo, Laxman aka Vijay Patil passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday. He breathed his last at his residence in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. He was 78.

Ram Laxman composed the music of several hit films including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain among others. Reportedly, the legendary music composer received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine just a few days before following which he was feeling weak.

Lata Mangeshkar expressed took to Twitter sharing the news and grief. She wrote, ”Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. (I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects).”

Lata Mangeshkar worked with Ram Laxman on several songs including Maye Ni Maye and Didi Tera Dewar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Kabootar Ja Ja Ja of Maine Pyar Kiya among others.

The Raam Laxman duo had Vijay Patil and Surendra. However, Surendra aka Raam of the duo passed away in 1976 following which Vijay continued to use his partner’s name as well.