Hum Do Humare Do Teaser is Out: Makers of Rajkummar Rao – Kriti Sanon starrer, has released a funny teaser where the two want to get married but before that they plan to adopt their parents. Hum Do Hamare Do's teaser begins as we see Rajkummar stuck in a pickle, when lady love Kriti Sanon summons his parents to speak about their marriage. What follows is a hilarious journey as our leading man may be forced to adopt a brand new set of parents. We also catch glimpses of the inimitable Paresh Rawal as well as the delightful Ratna Pathak Shah.

Watch the teaser here:



Well, with the quirky, funny and enjoyable vibe the teaser gives us, the film's trailer can't come any sooner! Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Aparshakti Khurana. The film is directed by Abhishek Jain, a Maddock Original film. It will start streaming from the 29th of October on Disney+Hotstar.

Be it Stree, Luka Chuppi, Bala or Mimi, the much loved production house Maddock Original Film, always blends brilliant stories with path breaking content.

