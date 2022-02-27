Mumbai: Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza is quite active on social media. He continues to excite his followers by uploading quirky videos with his wife Lizelle D’Souza. He also released a video this time, in which he can be heard affectionately expressing to his wife how much she meant to him. Remo used the video to delight his admirers while also revealing how he was discriminated against because of his dark skin.Also Read - Remo D’Souza’s Brother-in-Law Jason Watkins Found Dead, Lizelle D’Souza Expresses Shock And Share Pics

Remo was seen lip-syncing Mohammed Rafi's song Hum Kale Hai To Kya Hua Dil Wale Hai from the 1965 film Gumnaam. He stated he used to despise it when others called him 'kaalia' or 'kalu.' So his mother would sing this song for him anytime he felt guilty about it, and it eventually became one of his favourite songs. The choreographer now performs this song for his wife, to convey his love.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the ace choreographer wrote, "I used to hate when ppl called me #kaalia #kalu , but then my mom told me that it's not the #colour it's the #heart that matters ??? and use to sing this #song , since then this became my fav song. Now I sing this song to @lizelleremodsouza (sic)."

Check this out:

His friends from the industry quickly reacted to the video. Choreographer Terence Lewis wrote, “Black is beautiful brother” with fire emoticons. While others reacted with clapping, fire, and heart emoticons. His fans too dropped comments to appreciate the choreographer and call him a gem of a person.

Meanwhile, Remo is returning to dance reality show DID Li’l Masters Season 5 after an 11-year hiatus. This season, he’ll be sporting his signature ‘cornrows’ haircut. Along with Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy, he is on the judging panel.

