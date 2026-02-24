Huma Qureshi on Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic's clash, says 'it's a win-win situation' for...

The Eid weekend is set to witness one of the biggest cinematic face-offs of the year as Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge locks horns with Yash’s action drama Toxic. With both films carrying massive star power and sky-high expectations, trade analysts are already calling it a defining moment for the 2026 box office.

Scheduled for a March 19 theatrical release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was initially expected to enjoy a solo run. However, the simultaneous release of Toxic has turned the festive weekend into a high-voltage battleground. While industry insiders debate the impact of the clash, actor Huma Qureshi, who plays a key role in Toxic, believes the competition is ultimately healthy.

Huma Qureshi: ‘There is space for everyone’

Speaking to Variety India, Huma Qureshi described the box office clash as beneficial for both the industry and audiences.

“No matter what I say, I think whichever way I look at it, it is a win for the Indian film industry, and it’s going to be great for the audiences. It’s a win-win, the way I look at it, and I think it’s going to be like just a fantastic time for movie-going audiences, and there is space for everyone to do well,” she said.

Her optimism reflects a growing sentiment among some filmmakers that multiple big-ticket releases can coexist, especially during festive windows when footfalls traditionally surge.

Sanjay Gupta recalls ‘Kaabil’ vs ‘Raees’ lesson

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, however, offered a more cautious perspective. Drawing from personal experience, he recalled the 2017 box office clash between his film Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

“I will watch both the films, but, unfortunately, both are coming together, because they’re so highly anticipated. And they will just eat into each other’s business,” Gupta told Variety India.

He further added, “It’s like when my movie Kaabil released with Raees. Both films would have benefited if they had been released individually and not clashed. Because we have to take into account that we are not a super-rich country, and our people don’t have money flowing that they can just go and watch two films back-to-back. Many people can’t watch two films in one month.

“It’s unnecessary, but again, the makers probably have their reasons.” Gupta believes that while both films are expected to open strong, the clash may prevent either from fully maximising its box office potential.

About ‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film serves as a direct sequel to Dhurandhar (2025) and brings the two-part franchise to its conclusion.

On the other hand, Toxic, written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in multiple Indian languages. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

With two large-scale productions, devoted fan bases, and the festive Eid holiday advantage, the stage is set for a box office spectacle. Whether it turns into a rivalry or a record-breaking celebration for Indian cinema remains to be seen.