Huma Qureshi Presents Beautiful Tradition of Kashmir in Golden Lehenga as She Walks For Varun Bahl in Srinagar

Huma Qureshi graced the ramp walk in Srinagar wearing a gorgeous Kashmiri golden lehenga. See pics from the show.

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi mesmerised her fans with an enthralling look in a golden Kashmiri heavy embellished lehenga that she wore for her walk during a fashion show held in Kashmir. Huma expressed her gratitude towards the fashion designer Varun Bahl for presenting the beautiful tradition of Kashmir through his collection A Love Letter to Kashmir and said that it was an emotional moment for her. She also added that now more romantic movies can be made in the valley. In her interview with news agency ANI, the actor said, “I want to thank Varun Bahl for organizing such a beautiful show in the valley. These garments actually represent and celebrate the Kashmiri heritage. It is an emotional moment for me as we have roots in Kashmir.”

#WATCH | J&K: On the fashion show organised by fashion designer Varun Bahl in collaboration with FICCI FLO in Srinagar, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi says, “I want to thank Varun Bahl for organizing such a beautiful show in the valley. We’ve Kashmiri heritage and it’s an… pic.twitter.com/uNuvwV82ug — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

Huma radiated a captivating blend of contemporary and classic bridal elegance as she gracefully strode down the runway. Draped in a majestic champagne gold bridal lehenga, every inch of the ensemble glistened with intricate sequins, bugle beads, and dabka work. The heavy lehenga was a masterpiece, embellished with delicate floral motifs that added a touch of timeless beauty to her look. To crown her exquisite appearance, Huma Qureshi wore a scalloped dupatta, smartly styled as a graceful veil atop her head.

Completing her ensemble, the Tarla actor adorned herself with a stunning heavy statement necklace, an exquisite ornate ring, and a mesmerising pearl sheesh patti.

Here’s her complete look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)



The aim of this show was to encourage fashion design and emphasise the significance of Kashmiri’s mesmerising beauty. so that more people will travel to appreciate the unparalleled natural beauty and tourism will be heavily promoted. Earlier, in fact shooting of many Bollywood films was done in the valley. She added, “Now shooting again has started in Kashmir and I think more romantic movies can now be made in the valley.”

Huma Qureshi’s ramp walk in Varun Bahl’s ensemble:

#WATCH | J&K: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi enthralled the audience as she walked the ramp during a fashion show organised by fashion designer Varun Bahl in collaboration with FICCI FLO in Srinagar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/V1ENHIEtYG — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

The fashion show was organised by renowned fashion designer Varun Bahl in collaboration with FICCI FLO Hyderabad. During this show almost seventy-five models both male and female including locals participated. Varun also shared his happiness and said, “Such professional fashion show is happening in Kashmir almost after 38 or 39 years and I am honoured to be associated with it. I hope more such shows happen in the valley.”

