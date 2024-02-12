Home

Huma Qureshi Reviews Animal, Rejects The Idea of Its Negative Impact on Society

Huma Qureshi is the latest celebrity who thinks 'Animal' is a good film and has got no negative impact on society. Here's what she said.

New Delhi: Huma Qureshi is the latest celebrity to have taken her side in the whole Animal debate. The actor talked about the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial in her latest interview and appreciated the film. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Animal‘ triggered controversy for its misogyny and violence. However, Huma, who is currently promoting her book, called it a ‘crafty’ film. She said if given a chance, even she would love to carry the machine gun in hand and kill people.

Huma Qureshi Takes ‘Animal’ Appreciation Notches Higher

Huma compared ‘Animal’ to ‘edgy’ films like ‘Wolf of Wall Street’. She is aware of the debate that the film has started but she doesn’t believe in the idea of cinema inspiring society. Huma said had that been the case, society would have improved long back with so many good films being produced by the industry. “It is very polarising and one must have these kinds of debates about films and how they impact people. But if films impacted [society] so much, then I feel we have been making such great films, so the society should have improved by now. If it has not improved by now, it won’t even get worse now,” she told India Today.

Huma added that if the audience doesn’t like a film, they will not watch it. “I am saying make ‘Animal’ and make ‘Maharani’ as well. As long as people like it, they will watch it,” she said.

People who have praised Animal

Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Arshad Warsi, Adnan Sami, Sunny Deol, Trisha Krishnan, Alia Bhatt and Dharmendra among other celebrities across the country have praised Animal for different reasons. However, many have also called out the blatant glorification of toxic masculinity and the normalisation of sexism in the film. For Huma, a film like ‘Animal’ is an ‘exciting’ space for any actor. She said, “I would love to do a film where I can hold a machine gun, killing thousands of people. I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to be part of something that is so destructive is the way. That’s the way I would put it. When I see a ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ or edgy films and I see an ‘Animal’, I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to play something like that. There is something about it. I don’t know what it is (sic).”

Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor, went on to earn Rs 900 crore worldwide. It is one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 in India and at the global Box Office. It is being followed by its sequel titled ‘Animal Park’. Your thoughts on Huma’s statements?

