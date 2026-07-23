Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Rachit Singh join students’ protest at Jantar Mantar, march late-night in solidarity -Watch

Huma Qureshi joins students' protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi with brother Saqib Saleem and Rachit Singh; late-night video goes viral - Watch

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Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh

Actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem have extended their support to the students protesting over alleged irregularities in the education system by joining them at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The sibling duo, along with actor Rachit Singh, was seen marching with protesters late on Wednesday night in a show of solidarity. A video shared by vlogger Syed Umair Ali on Thursday morning captured Huma, Saqib and Rachit walking alongside the students. According to the text in the video, it was recorded at 2:13 am.

Huma was seen dressed in a black top and jeans, smiling as she walked with the protesters. Rachit Singh, wearing a white shirt, accompanied her and was occasionally seen holding her hand. Saqib Saleem also joined the march. Huma and Rachit, who are rumoured to be dating, have recently worked together in Baby Do Die Do, which was produced by Huma and Saqib under their production banner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syed Umair Ali (@syed_umair_ali_vlogs)



The protest at Jantar Mantar is part of a larger movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with thousands of students demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education system. Similar protests have also been held in cities including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In a post on X, the CJP said, “This movement will not stop until we get the resignation of Pradhan. We will fight together, we will win together.”

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan has rejected the allegations and accused the Congress party of using students for political purposes. He has also said that the government remains committed to addressing students’ concerns regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The protests intensified earlier this week after clashes broke out in Delhi during the Chalo Sansad march. Police used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd, while several opposition leaders were also detained during a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

Huma and Saqib are among several members of the film industry who have publicly supported the students’ movement, which has gained momentum over the past few days.