Huma Qureshi says women have to create their own opportunities in Bollywood: ‘I’m not a victim’

Huma Qureshi believes women in Bollywood still have to fight harder for lead roles and equal opportunities. The actor spoke candidly about industry bias, unrealistic beauty standards and why she chooses to create her own path.

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Huma Qureshi (PC: Instagram)

Huma Qureshi is currently promoting her latest film Baby Do Die Do, which released in theatres on July 3 alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha. During a recent interaction, the actor opened up about the challenges women continue to face in Bollywood, unequal opportunities, unrealistic beauty standards and why she prefers creating her own path instead of waiting for big banners to cast her. Speaking about leading an action thriller, Huma said women rarely get such opportunities in the industry in The Divya Jain Podcast. “It’s difficult for a woman to be leading a film, an action film, a thriller, a deaf and mute hit woman. Women don’t get the kind of budgets to do action films or thrillers. Secondly, I certainly don’t get a lot of these opportunities that get offered to other people”.

How Huma Qureshi made a mark for herself

Qureshi added that instead of complaining, she decided to create opportunities for herself. “There are still so many big names and banners that have never worked with me. I’m not going to sit and cry about it. I’ve crafted my own path and my own journey. I’ll make it myself. Sitting and waiting for other people is a victim complex. I’m not a victim.”

Huma also reflected on how she and her brother, actor Saqib Saleem, have come a long way despite having no film industry background. “For a kid who came to Mumbai not knowing anyone, and now both Saqib and I are first-generation producers, I think we’ve done something right.”

Huma Qureshi on unrealistic beauty standards

The actor also spoke about the pressure women face because of unrealistic beauty standards. “A woman’s worth is measured by how attractive she is, and attractiveness is linked to weight, skin colour and several things one has no control over. There’s a lot of shaming involved, and it’s very unhealthy.”

She believes such standards negatively affect young people who look up to actors and influencers. Huma said, “It leads to unhealthy body image issues among younger women. If an adult wants to do something to their face or body, that’s their choice. But people with influence should be more mindful because young minds are watching.”

Huma said she channelled these experiences into her work rather than dwelling on them, “Instead of playing the victim and crying about it, I thought, ‘I’m going to make a movie about it.'”

The actor also revealed that she enjoys leading her own projects more than playing smaller roles in big-budget films. “Most of the films and shows I do now have me as the number one on the call sheet, and I get paid more than everyone else because I’m leading those films. Honestly, I enjoy these films much more than being part of a massive blockbuster with a big hero where I’m paid much less.”

Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Nachiket Samant under the Saleem Siblings banner. Also starring Sikandar Kher and Chunky Panday, the film follows the story of a deaf and mute assassin who hears her late sister’s voice every time she kills.