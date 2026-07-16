Huma Qureshi’s rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh reacts to marriage rumours with actress: ‘Pata nahi kaun…’

Reports of Rachit Singh and Huma Qureshi's wedding in October surfaced on the social media. However, Rachit dismissed the rumours with a laugh. Check his full statement.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/huma-qureshis-rumoured-boyfriend-rachit-singh-reacts-to-marriage-rumours-with-actress-pata-nahi-kaun-8475995/ Copy

Rachit Singh and Huma Qureshi

Actor Rachit Singh is currently receiving appreciation for his performance in Baby Do Di Do. While the film has been winning praise, the actor has also been making headlines for his rumoured relationship with co-star Huma Qureshi. In a recent interview, Rachit finally reacted to the ongoing speculation about their alleged wedding and clarified that there is no truth to the reports. Qureshi recently shared an appreciation post for Rachit on Instagram after the release of the film, in which she plays contract killer Baby Karmakar while Rachit essays the role of Siddhu.

Rumours about Huma and Rachit’s relationship first surfaced after singer Akasa Singh shared a picture with the duo and wrote, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night.” The speculation gained momentum after the two attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding together, twinning in pink. Since then, they have been spotted together at several events, including Rachit’s birthday celebration, the screening of Thamma, and a Diwali party hosted by Emmay Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachit Singh (@rachitsingh08)

Rachit Singh breaks silence on marrying Huma Qureshi

Reports recently claimed that the two are planning to get married in October this year. However, Rachit dismissed the rumours with a laugh. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Pata nahi kaun, kaha meri marriage kara raha hai!”

Amused by the constant questions about his personal life, the actor added, “Main soch raha hun apni mummy ka number de dun. Sab log mujhe phone kar ke puch rahe hai. It’s not happening!” He further joked that he would let everyone know if and when it actually happens.

Apart from acting, Rachit has also been an acting coach for nearly a decade. He said that balancing both professions has given him a fresh perspective and helps him understand aspiring actors better. “I always connected with them (acting students) whether I was working as an actor or not but now with experience of working on sets, it gives me a lot of perspective,” he said.

Talking about his future in the industry, Rachit shared that he wants to continue acting for as long as he can. “I would like to be an actor till the end of my life,” he signed off.