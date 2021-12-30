Human trailer: Disney+ Hotstar revealed the trailer of its upcoming Hotstar Specials ‘Human,’ a medical thriller based on the human drug trials in India. The suspense thriller unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and its effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manipulation. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee. The series boasts of an absolutely stellar cast headlined by National award-winning actor Shefali Shah and versatile actor Kirti Kulhari along with Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe amongst others. Appreciation has been pouring in from all corners for the trailer and the concept of the riveting series.Also Read - Human Trailer Release: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari Starrer is a Compelling Medical Thriller-Watch

Celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Bhavan Pandey, Neelam Kothari and more have posted on social media to show their excitement for the upcoming web series. They have showered praises mentioning how eager they are to watch the upcoming show. Netizens on the other hand have been applauding the distinct look and glimpse of Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari from the series.

While the industry has appreciated the content of the show, a section of the audience feels that the subject of the show is quite sensitive and the makers should play extremely carefully with the same. The fictional series talks about the collateral damage due to fast-tracked drug trials for financial gains. The trailer promises a gripping tale that involves innocent lives lost to greed. Touching compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide and ramifications of a fast-paced medical science, Human attempts to bring forth the greed to make money in a compelling tale of power struggles, secretive pasts, trauma and murders.

Starring actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, Human will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from January 14, 2022.