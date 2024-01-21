Home

Entertainment

‘Humare Ghar me Sab Swasth Raho, Mast Raho…’ | Shilpa Shetty in The Weekend Show on ‘Indian Police Force’ & More | Exclusive

‘Humare Ghar me Sab Swasth Raho, Mast Raho…’ | Shilpa Shetty in The Weekend Show on ‘Indian Police Force’ & More | Exclusive

The Weekend Show: Shilpa Shetty talks about creating a fit and fabulous family, being the 'first female cop' of Rohit Shetty's cop-verse, and making the best of all the opportunities that come her way.

Shilpa Shetty in The Weekend Show | Shilpa Shetty exudes fitness and fabulousness at 48. The actor has appeared as the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s formidable cop-verse and she is proud of what she has done as ATS chief Tara Shetty in the show. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has met with positive reviews, especially for Shilpa who comes back to doing some action and holding a pistol after a long time on-screen. Amid the release, Shilpa speaks to india.com’s ‘The Weekend Show’ on everything right from ‘Indian Police Force‘ to bringing up two kids in a healthy environment. She also takes a trip down memory lane as she recalls working on ‘Dhadkan’. The actor reveals the original ending of the film which was altered at the last minute.

Trending Now

This is Shilpa Shetty, the boss woman both at home and on-screen. Scroll up to watch the full video as Tara Shetty takes over the screen with ‘Indian Police Force’. The show also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Isha Talwar, Mrunal Kulkarni and Sharad Kulkarni among others.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.