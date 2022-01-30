Arjun Bijlani’s Heartfelt Post For Newlyweds: On January 27, 2022, television actor Mouni Roy married Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in a Malayali and Bengali wedding at Goa’s Hilton resort. Friends in the entertainment industry flocked to social media to wish the couple a happy marriage. On Sunday, actor Arjun Bijlani wrote a heartfelt note for his friend and ‘Naagin‘ co-star Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar.Also Read - Inside Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar’s Sangeet Ceremony: It Was All About Celebrating Love And Dancing Their Hearts Out

Sharing a lovely video on his Instagram account, Arjun wrote, “A dream wedding… no I don’t mean it in a materialistic way. A dream my friend @imouniroy saw for so many years and it happened just like that with so much love laughter and happiness. To witness this dream come true was the happiest moment for all of us. Wishing the couple a happy married life, Arjun added, “Suraj ur a rockstar aur hamari Mouni ko hamesha khush rakhna in which I have no doubts .. god bless you both alwaysssss. #sumikishaadi @nambiar13.” Also Read - Mouni Roy’s Dance On Top Of Bar Counter From Wedding After-Party Goes Viral- Watch

Take a look at the heartwarming post:

Mouni was elated by Arjun’s post. In response to the note, she stated, “Decades of friendship with my Arjuna. Thank you so much for coming and making it the brightest funny journey.” While their fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

The mesmerising photos from their wedding prove that the event was nothing short of a fairytale. Mandira Bedi, Smriti Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, choreographers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty, and others attended the grand affair.

