The much-talked about Hundred web series starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru has received the thumbs up from the viewers and many called it ‘much relief’ during the lockdown phase. The story revolves around the life of a girl, who is sick and has only 100 days to live. She gets appointed as an undercover agent by a female officer and the officer seeks promotion in the upcoming hundred days. Hence, their world mix with each other and the narrative follows bunch of twists. Also Read - Lara Dutta Reveals Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar Call Her Lara Paaji, Says 'I am One of Their Boys'

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Intrigue is the biggest hook point of @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s series, #Hundred. The track of Lara Dutta as a cop, and her husband in the series unfolds bit by bit, keeping you hooked. Sairaat girl Rinku Rajguru & Karan Wahi, like Lara, are really good!” Also Read - "Sairat" star Rinku Rajguru scores 66.4 pc in class 10th exam

Another applauded the performance of two leading ladies and wrote, “Who run the world? GIRLS.. Clearly!!! Don’t believe me? Watch it for yourself. @LaraDutta & #RinkuRajguru slaying it in #Hundred with their mad and impressive performance on @DisneyplusHSVIP.” Also Read - Rinku Rajguru from Sairat clears Maharashtra SSC Results 2017 Declared today, scores 66 percent

“@LaraDutta #Hundred just finished…loved it… superb performance… look a true ACP….#hotstar @DisneyPlusHS @DisneyplusHSVIP @DisneyplusHSP ..Will watch again…lots of love..”, another tweeted.

Trade analyst Tran Adarsh reviewed, “Considering OTT has thrillers and docudramas in abundance, here’s a refreshing break of comedy and drama to keep you entertained… #Hundred – starring #LaraDutta, #KaranWahi and #RinkuRajguru… Now streaming on @DisneyplusHSVIP.”

Check out the twitter reactions here:

If you are looking for a masala entertainer with some dark comedy, you can binge watch #Hundred on @DisneyplusHSVIP — Rinku Rajguru is a star performer. 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/oLP7p7C2kl — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 26, 2020

Lara Dutta + Rinku Rajguru having tons of fun in Hundred is just what I need on a Sunday. The series is funny, just 30 minutes long and has some great performances.#Hundred@DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/XRgRKiqASf — jyoti (@dearjyotikant) April 26, 2020

Hundred on @DisneyplusHSVIP is about a woman who has only 100 days to live. But it’s so interesting and the performances are so great that you’ll need only 1 day to finish it. #Hundred pic.twitter.com/X1xgFJW4OC — Ashtha 🇮🇳 (@ashtha_pandit) April 26, 2020

Lara Dutta has probably delivered the most accomplished performance of her career as a cop in Hundred. She should play more such roles. #Hundred @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/w7s0hbusRM — Rahull Chaudhary™🌈 (@itsrahull_) April 26, 2020

If you’re bored and want to watch an interesting Indian web series during the weekend, watch Hundred. It’s an action comedy but it’s so different from other Indian action comedies. #Hundred @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/5WC6rQQgJ8 — Sweetannu1 (@anahitairani1) April 26, 2020

Finished watching #Hundred on @DisneyplusHSVIP. @LaraDutta making her digital debut, playing role of police officer for the first time in career is commendable. @iamrinkurajguru has justified her role quite well. @parmeetsethi, @Sudhanshu2208 and @karan009wahi were brilliant. — Chandra Prakash (@im__cp) April 26, 2020

Hundred on @DisneyplusHSVIP is the perfect show to watch with your family on the weekend. Beware: your parents might end up liking Rinku Rajguru more than you after watching the show. She’s brilliant. #Hundred pic.twitter.com/WmwLyJnZCn — 🌹Pooja🌹 (@its_pooja7) April 26, 2020

Intrigue is the biggest hook point of @DisneyplusHSVIP ‘s series, #Hundred. The track of Lara Dutta as a cop, and her husband in the series unfolds bit by bit, keeping you hooked. Sairaat girl Rinku Rajguru & Karan Wahi, like Lara, are really good! pic.twitter.com/TT8YYRBBG1 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) April 26, 2020

#Hundred at Hotstar – Rinku Rajguru Star of Sairat Film reminds you of Sridevi… she will be a Super Star one day… Good actress…All the Best… — Sunil Sharma (@SunilSh07550540) April 26, 2020

Happy to watch @LaraDutta back on screen with #Hundred on #disneyplushotstar. Story of two women overwhelmed with men in their lifes(pun intended). Apart from the funny narration, it was the unusual chemistry between Pillu and Shantanu .. which is totally hilarious — Asha fred edward (@fred_asha) April 26, 2020

Hooked to Hundred on @DisneyplusHSVIP. Rinku Rajguru’s character is 😂. Knew she was a special actress after watching Sairat. #Hundred pic.twitter.com/g6ZWLsqIDK — Lisa Sebastian (@Goan_Senorita) April 26, 2020

Considering OTT has thrillers and docudramas in abundance, here’s a refreshing break of comedy and drama to keep you entertained… #Hundred – starring #LaraDutta, #KaranWahi and #RinkuRajguru… Now streaming on @DisneyplusHSVIP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2020



Many even started a meme fest on dialogues ‘Mujhe Ghanta farak nahi padta’ ‘Heroine toh hu hi mein’ and ‘ek danda marungi’ and compared it to their daily life during the lockdown.

Check out the memes here:

You, after uploading a pic on FB with a Beer bottle in hand #hundred pic.twitter.com/iLLUsbrGWB — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 26, 2020

#Hundred

Girls : Vote for me and make me win the Dp battle challenge . Boys : pic.twitter.com/Mh5xkJqFZ3 — Sachin (@Sarcasmbro10) April 26, 2020

She after clicking 2 pictures on iPhone : #Hundred pic.twitter.com/OGS9JqNGyh — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 26, 2020

Message pop up : your battery is running out of charge. please connect the charger Me : #Hundred pic.twitter.com/1thj1hWk3x — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 25, 2020

#Hundred

Posts one selfie

Notification: 64 new messages

Inner me: pic.twitter.com/ZIXqvDbAPZ — Single Hu👁 (@singlehaqse) April 25, 2020

The web series features Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangadi, Arun Nalawde, Makarand Deshpande.