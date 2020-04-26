The much-talked about Hundred web series starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru has received the thumbs up from the viewers and many called it ‘much relief’ during the lockdown phase. The story revolves around the life of a girl, who is sick and has only 100 days to live. She gets appointed as an undercover agent by a female officer and the officer seeks promotion in the upcoming hundred days. Hence, their world mix with each other and the narrative follows bunch of twists. Also Read - Lara Dutta Reveals Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar Call Her Lara Paaji, Says 'I am One of Their Boys'
Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, "Intrigue is the biggest hook point of @DisneyplusHSVIP's series, #Hundred. The track of Lara Dutta as a cop, and her husband in the series unfolds bit by bit, keeping you hooked. Sairaat girl Rinku Rajguru & Karan Wahi, like Lara, are really good!"
Another applauded the performance of two leading ladies and wrote, "Who run the world? GIRLS.. Clearly!!! Don't believe me? Watch it for yourself. @LaraDutta & #RinkuRajguru slaying it in #Hundred with their mad and impressive performance on @DisneyplusHSVIP."
“@LaraDutta #Hundred just finished…loved it… superb performance… look a true ACP….#hotstar @DisneyPlusHS @DisneyplusHSVIP @DisneyplusHSP ..Will watch again…lots of love..”, another tweeted.
Trade analyst Tran Adarsh reviewed, “Considering OTT has thrillers and docudramas in abundance, here’s a refreshing break of comedy and drama to keep you entertained… #Hundred – starring #LaraDutta, #KaranWahi and #RinkuRajguru… Now streaming on @DisneyplusHSVIP.”
Many even started a meme fest on dialogues ‘Mujhe Ghanta farak nahi padta’ ‘Heroine toh hu hi mein’ and ‘ek danda marungi’ and compared it to their daily life during the lockdown.
The web series features Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangadi, Arun Nalawde, Makarand Deshpande.