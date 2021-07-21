Mumbai: Hungama 2 makers have shared the film’s title track which is a groovy dance number. Hungama Ho Gaya song features all four actors, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. The dance moves of the actors are so amazing. However, social media started trolling the song and the reason is Raj Kundra’s arrest. Social media is flooding with memes on Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty after Kundra was arrested in Mumbai on Monday on charges of producing and publishing pornographic material through mobile applications.Also Read - Raj Kundra Planned To Make His Porn Business As Big As Bollywood: Mumbai Police Sources

More than the news of the arrest, netizens seem interested in the content Kundra is alleged to have made. As soon as the song was uploaded, one of the users wrote: “Who did more Hungama, Shilpa’s Hungama 2 Or Raj’s porn Hungama”. Another user wrote: “Boycott Pornography”. Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: YouTuber Puneet Kaur Says Raj Approached Her For HotShots App

If u still watching Bollywood so now U r directly funding PORN & SEX cartel in Bollywood Shilpa Shetty is SHIT 💩💩💩#BoycottBollywood & BURN it down #HungamaHoGaya#Hungama2 pic.twitter.com/Y3W8Zu4H8O — Nitika Singh🦋🇮🇳 (@itsNitikaSingh) July 21, 2021

Yesterday it was a #RajKundraArrest & today Shilpa Shetty released her song #HungamaHoGaya pic.twitter.com/l4xUSpOPf4 — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) July 21, 2021



Raj Kundra has been the key conspirator in the case and on Tuesday, he was remanded police custody till July 23. Raj Kundra and his associates were busted after the Mumbai Police received complaints from several women of being lured “on the pretext of breaks in web series” by performing “bold scenes” in nude or semi-nude movies.

HotShots app is developed by Arms Prime Pvt Ltd, previously owned by a UK firm allegedly belonging to Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law, which made the adult content available on OTT platforms. However, pornography is banned in India and as a result, producing such movies is also against the law.

Raj Kundra was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.