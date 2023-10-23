Home

‘Hungama Barkarar Hai’ as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Ooze Hotness With Arijit Singh’s ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ – Watch Viral Video From Tiger 3

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song from Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan make too much hungama in Arijit Singh's song. Fans can't keep calm as they watch the hottest song of the year. Check reactions

The makers of Tiger 3 have released the first song of the film ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. After Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai, the most popular on-screen couple can be seen oozing hotness with their latest song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. The music video opens with a visual spectacle, featuring mesmerising dance sequences at exquisite locations and stunning outfits in every scene. It’s a feast for the eyes of fans from the very beginning, with a captivating shot of hot air balloons gracing the backdrop.

As Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song unfolds, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif make their entrance, and the energy levels shoot through the roof. Salman Khan, true to his style, exudes immense charisma and swag, captivating the audience as he always does. However, it’s Katrina Kaif who steals the show with her sheer presence and alluring charm in beautiful outfits. The onscreen chemistry between Katrina and Salman is palpable in Tiger 3 and adds an extra layer of hotness!

Fans of Katrina and Salman have been going gaga over the song and their chemistry. One of the users commented on their on-screen pairing. He said, “Hungama barkarar hai (The fire is on!)”. Another user said, “#SalmanKhan knows how to pull off songs just by his massy hook steps, swag & charm without any vulgarity We believe in his supremacy.” The third user said, “Bhai aapne aag lagadi hai (Brother, you have set the stage on fire) and Katrina is looking hot in Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.”

Watch the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3:

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song marks the first time collaboration of Arijit Singh with Salman Khan.

The song’s music is given by Pritam and the lyrics of the party anthem Leke Prabhu Ka Naam written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Vaibhavi Merchant choreographs the song for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Tiger 3 will be released on Diwali 2023, Ocrober 12, Sunday. The action-packed film of YRF Spy Universe is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

