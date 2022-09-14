Hush Hush Trailer Twitter Reactions: Hush Hush trailer got a positive response for its intriguing plot, mystery, thrills and dark theme by netizens. A day after the trailer released, Amazon Original Hush Hush, Prime Video shared the character promo featuring Karishma Tanna aka inspector Geeta Tehlan. Karishma now also joins Prime Video’s cop universe which includes Manoj Bajpayee (Srikant Tiwari – The Family Man), and Jaideep Ahlawat (Hathiram Chaudhary – Pataal Lok). The actress portrays the role of an intelligent, sharp, and dedicated police officer who is set to unravel the truth and solve the murder mystery.Also Read - Karishma Tanna Enjoys Pool Time Like A True Blue 'Water Baby' Posing In A Green Bikini- See Photos

CHECK OUT THE TWIITER REACTIONS ON HUSH HUSH TRAILER:

Hindi Mystery series #HushHush will premiere on @PrimeVideoIN on September 22nd …

Can’t wait to see the powerful performance of Juhi Chawla @iam_juhi mam in Hush Hush….❤️❤️#JuhiChawla #HushHush #HushHushOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Vt3ubafI7e — Team Juhi Chawla (@Team_JuhiChawla) September 13, 2022

Trailer is so so good.

I am definately gonna watch this @Kritika_Kamra never fails to make me proud ❤️ Waiting for 22 Sept

#HushHushwithKritikaKamra#HushHushOnPrime — SK (@ms_optimistic3) September 13, 2022

#HushHushOnPrime Trailer looks thrilling, lot of suspense & mystery to be solved, keeping aside all those @Kritika_Kamra this particular sequence, the trembling, “even in silence” has intrigued me more for what actually is this #HushHush

Best Wishes & Good Luck to you & the Team. pic.twitter.com/3y4KvCtn6H — ѕυтapa вanerjee (@Sutapa21) September 14, 2022

Killing it @iam_juhi 🔥💥 Rock it on the OTT platform! super excited for #HushHushOnPrime Bring it onnnn! pic.twitter.com/FmqBU3ZIr1 — oreo. (@freewelcoming) September 14, 2022



Sharing her excitement on playing a cop for the first time and joining Prime Video, Karishma said, “It was amazing to be in the same league as Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat. I feel inspired seeing them on screen and I have learnt a lot from them by watching them. I notice their body language and the way they speak. This is the first time I am playing a cop so I am really excited about it. When I met Tanuja ma’am for the first time she asked to go completely de-glam for this role. Whether it is my posture, my walk, my body language, she had asked me to change it entirely to suit the role. Playing the role of an intimidating copy was so good and refreshing for me.”

CHECK OUT HUSH HUSH PROMO FEATURING KARISHMA TANNA AS COP:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, Hush Hush is a crime drama that stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami and Ayesha Jhulkha, and will exclusively release on Prime Video on 22nd September in India and 240 countries worldwide.

