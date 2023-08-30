Home

HYBE X Giffen Record: BTS Label Finalises 2 Indian-Origin Singers For Global Lineup

The collaboration of HYBE X Giffen Records has announced its final 20 contestants from all over the world. Guess who made it to this list? Two Indian origin girl made it to the Global Girl Group - Here's everything you need to know:

HYBE X Giffen Record: HYBE, the label that manages BTS and American record label Geffen Records have revealed its 20 shortlisted contestants who will compete with each other for the first spot in the first Global Girl Group. You will be surprised to know that out of the 120,000 submissions, only 20 girls were shortlisted, of which two girls were of Indian origin. The two entertainment beasts announced their joint venture and started its auditions on November 21.

HYBE X Geffen Global Girl Group Project

This collaboration between a big American recording house and a Korean platform that discovers artists and music production happened to create something unique with fresh talent from all around the world. It is the first time a US-based girl group will be trained in K-pop and all the participants have been training under this since 2022 in Los Angeles.

HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk said, “I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while. To do this, I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met John (Janick, Chairman & CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M), from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively. I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe.”

What is The ‘Global Girl Group’ Contestant?

The shortlisted contestants belong to different countries and nationalities like Australia, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Brazil, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Argentina, and others. The two Indian-origin contestants Lara and Ezrela also made it to the list. In the press conference after the final 20 contestants were announced Introducing herself at the event, Lara said, “Hi, I am Lara Raj. I’m 17 and I’m Indian from LA.”The other girl Ezrela introduced herself as an Indian from Australia.

The Netflix series will be aired in 2024 to take the viewers through their extended journey. These 20 contestants will go through an audition named ‘The Debut: Dream Academy.’ The Weverse platform will provide glimpses of this journey to keep their fans hooked. The show will premiere globally on YouTube and ABEMA in Japan on November 17.

India.com wishes the entire batch of girls all the best for their journey!

