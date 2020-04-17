The efforts of our frontline warriors to ensure safety of the citizens amid the global coronavirus is commendable and stepping out to raise their spirits as they work over time was South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. Spending an hour with the Hyderabad Police, the Arjun Reddy star penned a heart-warming note detailing their services in exchange for our simple co-operation to stay put at home. Also Read - Okay! Coronavirus Could be Spreading Through Farts, Warns a Doctor

Taking to his Facebook page, Vijay shared a couple of pictures with the note. It read, "What I have seen the Police doing for us.. They are each doing 12 hour shifts, from the home guards to the commissioners. They are guarding the streets. They are ensuring essential supplies and providers have all what they need. They are doing investigative work, contact tracing and breaking possible infection chains. The 100 helpline is active 24×7 and the stories behind the help being provided are absolutely heart warming. While their families worry about their safety, they are out there doing more than their duties in this fight against one of the greatest wars – Covid-19. In view of the extended lockdown I was called upon by the Hyderabad City Police to interact, lift the spirits and bring a smile on the faces of our field officers (constables and home guards are doing the hardest and most demanding jobs).. and I returned with them bringing a smile onto my face, they even made me little advance birthday notes. It was an absolute honour to spend this one hour, chat, discuss and smile with you all. We need our police force to stay strong and healthy and lead us in this battle. They had only one request – please ask our people to co-operate with us. I promised them we would. I want you all to help our doctors, police and government by staying home and staying healthy (sic)."

Vijay even shared a video link on YouTube of his meet with the on-field officers.

On the professional front, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has been gearing up for his upcoming film, Fighter, opposite Ananya Panday. Backed by Karan Johar, the movie is a masala entertainer which marks Ananya’s first South-cinema outing. While studded with action, it’s essentially a love story and sees Ananya in the role of Vijay’s love interest.

Ananya, who recently starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake after debuting in Bollywood with Student of The Year 2, can be seen sporting a nose-pin as part of her look in Fighter. Together, Ananya and Vijay make for an intriguing couple and their chemistry, as seen in a few stills released from the pre-production setting, looks totally beautiful. The shooting of the film will resume after the COVID-19 scare and once normalcy returns post the coronavirus lockdown.