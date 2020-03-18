Semi-clad girls striking sensuous poses, six-pack ab flaunting Tiger Shroff and the glitzy decorations of a discotheque clubbed together in the recently out party anthem, I am a Disco Dancer 2.0, hardly managed to jazz up the mood in Mithun Chakraborty style. The Salim-Sulaiman composition promises to be a chartbuster as fans deal with the boredom of self-quarantine courtesy Coronavirus but it is the choreography which seems a big-time disappointment. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

Instead of giving the general public a hook-step to groove and goad over, the choreography is strictly Tiger style with more of breakdance and closer home to mimicking Hrithik Roshan’s style from ‘It’s Magic’ and ‘Bang Bang’. Directed and choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the new version has been sung by Benny Dayal while the original music is credited to Bappi Lahiri and the lyrics have been penned by Anjaan. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Commits to Provide Free Meals For The Poor Who Are Without Home or Jobs

Watch the full song, I am a Disco Dancer 2.0, here: Also Read - 'Hydroxychloroquine': The Unproven 'Corona Drug' Donald Trump Is Obsessed With, All You Need to Know

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff has been basking in the glory of his recently released Ahmed Khan-directorial Baaghi 3 before the Coronavirus scare hit the box office hard. The action drama is just not Tiger’s biggest release but it’s also the year’s biggest release so far.

Baaghi 3 got 440 screens in India and a worldwide total of 5500 screens with the overseas count being 1100. This was more than what Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior got upon its release in January this year. Even Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, which was counted among the biggest films last year, could not be released on these many screens. While Tanhaji had secured around 3650 screens in India, Housefull 4 was released on around 3850 screens. Baaghi 3 surpassed them all and minted more than Rs 90 crore at the box office despite mixed reviews from fans and critics.