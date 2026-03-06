Home

I am upset at..., Mandana Karimi breaks the silence on why she decided to leave India

Mandana Karimi has addressed speculation around her decision to leave India, sharing her thoughts about the difficulties she experienced and why she feels it is time to move on.

Actor Mandana Karimi has spoken openly about her decision to leave India after facing months of emotional stress and online criticism. Her recent video message shared on Instagram quickly went viral and sparked strong reactions across social media. In the clip Mandana addressed trolling and explained why she feels disappointed with the support she received during a difficult period.

Mandana Karimi on why she wants to leave India?

During the video Mandana clarified that although she plans to move out of India she cannot return to her birth country Iran. She revealed that authorities banned her from Iran nearly ten years ago which makes returning impossible.

She said, “I have been banned from Iran 10 years ago. I cannot go back to Iran. Yes, I am leaving India; I am moving out of India, but I am not going back to Iran. I am upset at India because for the past few months, I didn’t get any support in India, and suddenly, when Khamenei is dead, when Israel and America’s name has come into the picture, everyone has an opinion in India. Everyone is on the streets, and they can actually mourn for Khamenei, which I couldn’t do it, and I still cannot do it.”

Mandana Karimi’s emotional connection

Mandana also spoke about her deep emotional connection with Iran even though she left the country at the age of eighteen. She explained that interviews and public statements she gives are not meant to highlight her personal struggles but rather to draw attention toward issues affecting Iran and its people. According to her message she continues to feel responsible for speaking about events happening in her homeland.

Watch viral video of Mandana Karimi here

About the current scenario of war

International focus on Iran has intensified due to rising tensions involving Israel and United States. As of March 6 2026 conflict has entered its seventh day following coordinated military assault called Operation Shield of Judah. Situation escalated after assassination of Ali Khamenei during initial strikes.

Military action has included thousands of airstrikes targeting nuclear facilities missile launch systems and leadership compounds. Iran responded with missile attacks across region affecting Gulf states and United States bases which has disrupted global energy markets and raised concerns about stability.

Mandana Karimi statement has started widespread discussion online with supporters and critics sharing different opinions. Despite backlash she continues to use social media to speak about Iran and raise awareness about issues affecting people in the region.

