Union Minister Smriti Irani always had her eyes on politics and her latest viral video is the proof of it. Taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor shared a throwback video of Irani setting the stage of Miss India contest on fire with her moves. In the introductory video, she says, “Good evening. I am Smriti and I am 21 years of age and I stand 5 feet 8 inch tall. I’m pursuing a degree in English literature and love adventure sports.” Also Read - Smriti Irani Gives Biggest Surprise to Ekta Kapoor, Reunites Kyukii Cast And Makes Her Emotional

“India, being a cauldron of culture and religions, it is of great interest to me… therefore, it goes without saying that I’m very interested in politics”, she adds. Also Read - Smriti Irani Praises Sonu Sood For Helping Migrant Workers, Says 'Your Kindness Makes me Feel Proud'

Sharing the appreciation post, Ekta wrote, “Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy…it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji…and we knew her smile would win hearts.” Also Read - Bhag Jaldi Dilli Pagal: Minister Smriti Irani Remembers What Rishi Kapoor Told Her Before Her Oath-Taking

She further says, “Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn’t worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person. That shows, even today she maintains relations with people who were working with her once. This humility and this attachment to her roots, makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend!”

Smriti Irani responded with folded hands. She became the household name with Ekta’s Kyunkii…Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001.