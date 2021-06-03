Mumbai: Popular TV actor Karan Mehra, who is known for his role Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been making headlines since Tuesday morning after being arrested and then getting bail by Mumbai Police. His wife and actor Nisha Rawal had filed a complaint against him and alleged that Karan used to hit him with the bat, punch him, and also had extramarital affair. Recently, Karan reacted to Nisha’s statement and further cleared she has always been aggressive and even she used to physically abuse him. “She has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. She starts throwing and breaking things. I had thought it would get better, and it did to a certain extent, but phir woh activate hone laga.” Also Read - "Nisha Kitna Karvachauth Karti Thi": Rakhi Sawant is Heartbroken After Karan Mehra's Domestic Violence Case

Karan Mehra also mentioned in his statement he was tolerating Nisha Rawal's behaviour and after some time there came a point when he became suicidal. "Things have been bad since the past four-five years and there came a point, when I became suicidal", said Karan.

Earlier, Nisha Rawal talked about Karan abusive nature in past and revealed: "Karan's abusive nature in the past, she said, "Haan, unhone mere upar haath uthaya hai, bohot hi aam baat hai, but because he is an actor, he is smart, he understands cameras, kai baar aisa hua ki mere face pe black and blue hua, kahi baar punch karte the, and kabhi bat se bhi." (Translation: Karan has assaulted me in the past. My face used to turn blue and black several times, he used to punch me, and even hit me with a bat.)".

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Mehra and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’s Nisha Rawal dated each other for six years and tied the knot on November 24, 2012 and became proud parents in 2017.