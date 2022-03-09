Mumbai: With its advanced yet grounded storyline, Anupamaa has proven to be one of the most popular shows of recent times. Because of the high level of social media involvement surrounding this show, the cast of the serial has a large fan base across the country. When fans realised that Anagha Bhosale‘s character Nandini had disappeared from the show, many anticipated there would be a major twist in waiting. She has announced that she is leaving acting to explore and engage in her spiritual journey.Also Read - Rupali Ganguly on Fearing Body Shaming Before Anupamaa: 'Will I Look Good on-screen, Will I Look Fat?'

Anagha stated that she has always been a deeply spiritual person who has willingly engaged in spiritual activities. "After entering the industry, I discovered that it was the polar opposite of what I had anticipated. Politics, unhealthy competition, the constant pressure to look nice and reed-thin, and the need to consistently post on social media are all prevalent. You will be left behind if you do not accomplish these things. These things didn't sit well with my way of thinking, she told ETimes.

Nandini aka Anagha went on to say that she receives messages from fans pushing her to update her social media profiles, but she does not believe it is necessary. She also expressed gratitude to her fans for their support for her role. In Pune, the star says she is 'more relaxed and happier,' and wants to 'concentrate on my spiritual journey and follow Lord Krishna's teachings.' "I couldn't relate to showbiz's double standards or the push to be someone you're not. It's brimming with hypocrisy. I wish to live a life of peace and contentment by pursuing my religious beliefs," she added.

Anagha revealed that she has simply taken a break from her job and has not quit. She revealed that she turned down another show offer but that she will return to the industry if producer Ranjan Shahi sees the necessity. “I haven’t made my choice to leave show business public because you should never say never.” However, I believe that I will want to quit acting at some point.”

Apart from Anupamaa, Anagha has also appeared in Rajshri Productions’ TV serial Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao, which was released in 2020.