Music doyen and Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar's demise sent shockwaves across the nation. With an illustrious career spanning over decades, Mangeshkar left behind a rich musical legacy. Her last rites were held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and was attended by Bollywood and political bigwigs. However, veteran actor Dharmendra, who shared a bond with Mangeshkar, was absent from the funeral. Dharmendra opened up about his absence in an interview with Aaj Tak.

Talking about his close relationship with Mangeshkar, Dharmendra revealed that he got ready for the funeral thrice but couldn't muster the courage to go to cremation ground. The actor however did put out a tweet after Mangeshkar's death and condoled her demise. 'The whole world is sad', Dharmendra wrote.

The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji 🙏 pray for your soul be in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/oWOob8pa3T — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 6, 2022



Dharmendra also spoke at length about the great bond he shared with the singer. He revealed that he was in touch with Mangeshkar during her last years. He also said that Lata Mangeshkar wanted to ‘run away from the loneliness.’

“The loss of Lata Mangeshkar is a tremendous loss. When I would walk the streets, and a Lata Mangeshkar song would play, I would stop to listen, and think one day I would be able to go there. When I got to know that she would sing for me in Anpadh (1962) – Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha – I was ecstatic. I thought who should I tell. I wrote letters to everyone one that Lata Didi would sing for me. I went to Mehboob studio to see her sing. Years later, she said that when Dharmendra ji came to meet me he was wearing a beige shirt. We would talk a lot, especially in the last few years. it felt that she wanted to run away from loneliness,” he said.

Rest in peace, Lata Ji!