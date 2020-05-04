I For India Concert in association with Give India took place on May 3 collected more than Rs 52 crore. With over 85 Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities taking part in the concert to pledge their help to India’s fight in the desperate times of pandemic Coronavirus. In the epic gesture, donations and pledges were made to help frontline warriors with better facilities and utilities to protect themselves to reaching out stranded daily wage workers with proper food and shelter. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Turns Pianist, Sings Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan For 'I For India' Concert

The 4-hour-long concert paid off as the money will help India in battling COVID-19. It was a brainchild of Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar's brainchild and the donations are still coming in and the counting is on.

Sharing the news, Karan Johar took to social media and shared a statement that reads, "I For India raises Rs 52 crore (and counting). Becomes world's biggest live fundraiser on Facebook by raising Rs 4.3 crore online (and counting). Corporate donors and philanthropists donate Rs 4.777 crore (and counting). I for India continues to get overwhelming attention and support from the world over. 100% of proceeds go to GiveIndia for COVID-19 relief work."

Saring the announcement, he wrote, “From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. I for India started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe India. A healthy India. A strong India. I for India. Please continue to donate. Link in bio #IForIndia #SocialForGood @give_india.”

Take a look at the post here:



The I For India saw actors, dancers, musician, cricketers and some Hollywood celebrities lend and pledge their support to all causes to fight COVID-19. The highlights of the concert were Shah Rukh Khan singing with son AbRam Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s medley ‘Tum Na Ho’ and Amitabh Bachchan’s tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.