Ed Sheeran’s Perfect is one of the most played songs at weddings for couples. There are many versions and a cover of the song available on the internet but the latest version will touch your heart as it is sung by Bollywood’s legendary actor Madhuri Dixit Nene. Amid Coronavirus outbreak, celebrities have been doing their bit by coming forward and contributing in any way that they can. Now, in a bid to raise money for the India COVID Response Fund (ICRF) managed by Give India, several celebrities have joined hands for a virtual concert called’ I For India’. Also Read - Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit Nene Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Madhuri Dixit Nene mesmerised the audience with her soothing voice as she performed a cover of Ed Sheeran’s popular track Perfect. The beauty left all of us smitten together with her magical voice. The actor was backed by her son Arin on piano. While sharing the video, actor wrote, “#IForIndia, Huge shout out to all of you, for your generosity! Please let’s continue supporting the war against Covid-19.

If you missed the concert, watch it now, link in bio. Click on the video to donate, 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund by @give_india #SocialForGood"

Shortly after the act, Twitter began flooding with clips of Madhuri’s outstanding performance, with many asking Madhuri to record an album. Fans loved her voice and wrote, “Damn all these actress singing and then u see Madhuri ACTUALLY having a great voice @MadhuriDixit. Face screaming in fear love her voice so more songs please.” (sic). Another one wrote, “Indian cinema won’t ever see another “complete actress” like you, ma’am. 🙏🙏🙏 #IForIndia @MadhuriDixit – how can one be so so talented ❤️❤️❤️”.

Not just Madhuri, many other Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit turned signers for the digital concert to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Alia, along with sister Shaheen and composer Ankur Tewari, sang Ek Kudi from her film Udta Punjab and title song of her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin.