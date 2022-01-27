Mouni Roy -Suraj Nambiar Malayali Wedding Photos: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in Goa on January 27 with the presence of close family members and friends from the industry. Mouni took to her Instagram to share a series of her wedding pics where they look gorgeous. Mouni Roy as a South Indian bride took our breath away wearing a red and white saree with golden work on border. She completed the look with gajra, oxidised temple jwellery, big necklace, mathapati, kamar band, etc.Also Read - Actress Mouni Roy Ties Knot With Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, Checkout Her Latest Wedding Video

In one of the pics, Nambiar is seen applying sindoor 'vermilion' on Roy's forehead. Check their South Indian wedding pics here. On the other hand, groom Suraj Nambiar wore a golden kurta with white traditional dhoti and both of them looked amazing together. Pictures from the ceremony here. While sharing the pics, Mouni wrote, "I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22″.

Suraj also took to his social media to share pics. He captioned,"27.01.2022 – Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive ❤️".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)