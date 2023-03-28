Home

Entertainment

‘I Had Beef With People’: Priyanka Chopra Says Bollywood Wasn’t Casting Her And She Needed a Way Out

‘I Had Beef With People’: Priyanka Chopra Says Bollywood Wasn’t Casting Her And She Needed a Way Out

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about moving to the US for work and how she was fed up with being a part of the political system in the industry where people weren't casting her and she was looking for a way out.

'I Had Beef With People' Priyanka Chopra Says Bollywood Wasn't Casting Her And She Needed a Way Out

Priyanka Chopra on why she moved to Hollywood: Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular stars in India. The former Miss World decided to move to the US for her music and Hollywood career around 2012. Now, in an interview, the actor spoke about the real reason why she decided to give it a shot. She said she wasn’t happy with being a part of the industry which was full of politics and she would have had to struggle every day to get work.

Priyanka, speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, said she wanted to take a break and that opportunity to do music in the West just clicked at the right time. The actor, now a global artiste, said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

You may like to read

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SAYS SHE WASN’T HAPPY IN BOLLYWOOD

Priyanka added that she hung out with people and tried to be a part of the clubs to get work but she was getting tired. The actor said, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

The actor is now gearing up for her new release on Amazon Prime Video – Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She said she just grabbed the opportunity as used as her way out of Bollywood at that time. “So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America’.” However, after she didn’t do well in the music, Priyanka said someone told her to stay back and also try her hands at acting auditions. Priyanka said she decided to give that a shot too and started from scratch in Hollywood.

The actor has not done a lot of Bollywood movies ever since her foray into the international business. She featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, followed by The Sky Is Pink which was essentially an independent cinema. She will now be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara. Your thoughts on Priyanka’s struggle in Bollywood?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.