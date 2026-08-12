‘I like expensive things’: Urmila Matondkar’s cryptic post after ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar’s second wedding reception

Urmila Matondkar’s ex-husband Mohsin had announced his marriage to Nidhaa Bhatt in June this year. The two got married on February 4, 2016

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Urmila Matondkar’s former husband Mohsin Akhtar marries (PC- Instagram)

Actress Urmila Matondkar has shared a cryptic post on Instagram shortly after her former husband Mohsin Akhtar posted pictures from his second wedding reception with Nidhaa Bhatt. Mohsin shared several pictures from the celebration, where he was seen wearing a pink sherwani, while Nidhaa looked beautiful in a red traditional outfit. Along with the photos, he penned a romantic note for his wife and spoke about how grateful he was to have her in his life.

He wrote, “You didn’t just become my wife. You became my home, my peace, and my favorite part of every day. I’m grateful to Allah for bringing you into my life, and I promise to cherish you, stand by you, and love you through every chapter of our journey. Here’s to us, to forever, and to the beautiful life we’re about to build together. Thank you for being mine, my love. Forever grateful for you.”

Hours after Mohsin’s post, Urmila shared a note on her Instagram Stories. It read, “I like expensive things like love, loyalty and Time.” She did not mention Mohsin or his wedding in the post.

Check Mohsin’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Akhtar (@mohsinakh)

Mohsin Akhtar and Nidhaa Bhatt’s wedding

Mohsin had announced his marriage to Nidhaa Bhatt in June this year. At the time, he shared an emotional message about finding love again and starting a new chapter in his life. He wrote, “Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_ ,he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light in my life. So thank you my love.”

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar’s marriage

Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar. The two got married on February 4, 2016, in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding made headlines because of their 10-year age difference and interfaith marriage.

The couple reportedly met at the wedding of designer Manish Malhotra’s niece in 2014. Manish Malhotra was among the few guests present at their wedding.

Reports of trouble in Urmila and Mohsin’s marriage surfaced in 2024. In September that year, reports citing a source close to the couple claimed that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court.

Urmila began her career as a child artiste and later became one of the leading actors of the 1990s and 2000s. She is known for films including Masoom, Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Kaun?, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi.