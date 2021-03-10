Television actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was all over the news for not greeting paparazzi at the Mumbai airport last week, before she headed to Chandigarh for work. The paps had clicked her pic and asked her to say something to all her fans. She didn’t reply to anyone and her face was also covered with a mask and sunglasses. The video had gone viral on social media and netizens slammed her and called Rubina ‘ghamandi’, ‘itna attitude kyun’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Challenger Arshi Khan Buys a New House in Mumbai, Here Are The Inside Pics

While speaking to former Bigg Boss contestant and VJ Andy, Rubina revealed the reason of not giving attention to paps at the airport. She can be heard in the video: “As now everyone knows that I am shooting in Chandigarh, I have my extended family in Chandigarh. While I was inside the house, I lost my bua to a heart attack. And my family did not let me know. And when I came out of the house, they kept this news away from me because my grandmother decided that she shouldn’t be flooded with sorrow.” Rubina said that her parents told her while she was heading to Chandigarh and it was the time when she was sulking and wanted to mourn. She said that her family had to break the news after they found out she was going to Chandigarh. Her clarification became instantly viral on the Internet and netizens, fans apologised to her for judging so quickly for the Mumbai airport incident. One of the users wrote: “Rubina lost her bua during the show which her family didnt tell her Bt when she got the project n was travelling to chandigarh for it they hd to tell her as her bua stayed there Thats y she didnt interact with media at airport as she was distrubed”. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla to Feature Together For The First Time in Music Video ‘Marjaneya’ by Neha Kakkar, Share Poster

Watch the video of Rubina Dilaik revealing the reason:



Here’s the viral video of Rubina:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rubina was the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and she also bagged Rs 36 lakh prize money and the giant trophy.