In Thursday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode, Jaan Kumar confessed his love to Nikki Tamboli. During the task, when Nikki asked Jaan that do you like me as a friend, to which he said “Like-wike kya hai. I don’t like you as a friend yaar, I love you.” On ther hand, Nikki teases him by calling ‘Bhaaijaan’. When Jaan got upset with the term Bhaaijaan, she said ‘tu mera jaan’. Also Read - Pavitra Punia’s Ex-Boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal to Enter in Bigg Boss 14 House as Confirmed Contestant



In today’s promo video shared by the channel, Jaan who was bro-zoned by Nikki, gets promoted as her best friend. In today’s episode, Nikki Tamboli will tell Jaan Kumar Sanu to sing ‘Haste Haste Kat Jaye Raaste’ for her. He says he does not know the lyrics. Nikki says only two lines are enough. Jaan then goes out to the seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla and learns from them. The video shows Hina and Sid teaching him. He goes inside and sings it for Nikki Tamboli. She is very happy and gives him a hug.



Meanwhile, Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother, Rita Bhattacharya reacts to his declaration of love for Nikki. Speaking to a portal, Rita told “Yeh sab masti thi (This is all in good fun), I am enjoying this. You never know what Jaan is doing. I am enjoying it and everyone is enjoying it. Both of them are very young. It is a good timepass and at least they are doing something in the house. Masti wala jaisa time pass kar rahe hai (They are just having fun to pass the time)”.