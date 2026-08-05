‘I really love her’: Harshad Chopda reacts to Shivangi Joshi dating rumours after Lock Upp 2

Harshad Chopda on dating Shivangi Joshi, his eviction and why he doesn't want to meet fellow contestants: 'I love her, but...'

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Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi (PC- Netflix)

Days after his eviction from Lock Upp 2, Harshad Chopda has finally addressed the dating rumours surrounding him and Shivangi Joshi. The actor also opened up about his journey on the reality show and revealed why he doesn’t plan to stay in touch with any of his fellow contestants. Speaking on Tejasswi Prakash’s chat show Shut Upp With Tejasswi, Harshad reflected on his time inside the Lock Upp 2 house after sacrificing his own game to save Shivangi.

During the conversation, Tejasswi asked him the question fans have been asking ever since the two developed a close friendship on the show—are they dating? Putting all speculation to rest, Harshad replied, “No, we are not. I really love her. But I’m not in love with her. There is a difference.”

The interview also featured another surprising revelation. When Tejasswi asked Harshad which contestant he would never want to meet after the show, he chose not to name anyone.

Instead, he said, “I don’t think I’m going to be in touch with anyone.” He added that he has no plans to maintain contact with any of the contestants after leaving the house.



Looking back at his gameplay, Harshad admitted that he never entered the competition with a fixed strategy.

“My game was that of a no game. I thought this is a show where you’re supposed to be yourself. I wasn’t worried about what people would think. The only side I didn’t want to show was my emotional side,” he said.

Tejasswi also pointed out that throughout the season, Harshad appeared more focused on protecting Shivangi than playing for himself.

Explaining his decision, Harshad said their friendship naturally grew stronger inside the house.

“We had already been friends for some time. When you’re living with 15-16 people, dealing with limited food and constant challenges, things happen naturally. We weren’t thinking about what would happen next,” he said.

With Harshad’s journey now over, the spotlight shifts to the Lock Upp 2 grand finale. Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat are competing for the title and the Rs 1 crore cash prize.