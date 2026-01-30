Home

‘I sat for three-and-a-half…’, Suniel Shetty opens up on why he has not watched Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 till now

Suniel Shetty, who etched his name in the iconic first part of Border, has shared a personal perspective on his emotions as a father and his thoughts around timing expectations and support on Ahan Shetty’s latest Border 2.

Border 2 has turned out to be one of the biggest box office success stories of the year. The film is drawing crowds across theatres and continuing its strong run in India. While audiences are celebrating its patriotic spirit and performances, there is one person closely connected to the film who has still not watched it. That person is Suniel Shetty the proud father of Ahan Shetty.

The benchmark for Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 released in theatres on January 23 and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within six days of its release. The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. The film is a sequel to the 1997 classic Border and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Strong word-of-mouth holiday advantage and mass appeal have helped the film achieve impressive box office numbers in a short span of time.

Why has Suniel Shetty not watched Border 2 so far?

Amid the celebrations, Suniel Shetty made an emotional revelation about why he has not watched Border 2 yet. During the film’s premiere he chose to stay outside the theatre while his wife, Mana Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty and son-in-law, KL Rahul, went in to watch the film.

Explaining his decision, he said, “I had said from day one that I will not watch Border 2 until it crosses a worldwide collection of Rs 500 crore. I had kept a mannat for Ahan. Till now, I haven’t watched a single frame. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not arrogance about the film.”

Instead of watching the movie Suniel Shetty spent his time outside the cinema interacting with fans and well-wishers. Sharing the experience he said “I sat for three-and-a-half hours outside the theatre, meeting people and soaking in all the compliments.”

The confidence of Suniel Shetty for Border 2

Suniel Shetty remains hopeful about the film reaching the Rs 500 crore milestone. He added “I am hoping it will cross Rs 500 crore. Mana loved Border 2. Everybody who has watched the film has appreciated Ahan’s work. I am happy that after Dhurandhar, another Hindi movie has worked brilliantly.”

About Suniel Shetty’s iconic legacy

Suniel Shetty’s connection with the Border franchise runs deep. In the 1997 film Border, helmed by legendary JP Dutta, he delivered a career-defining performance as BSF officer Bhairon Singh Rathore. His portrayal remains iconic especially during the emotional song “Sandese Aate Hain” and “Ae Jaate Hue Lamhon” where duty to the motherland stood above everything else. Today that legacy continues with his son stepping into the same cinematic world.

