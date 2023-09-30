Nitesh Tiwari Talks About Criticism Faced By Bawaal

Home

‘I Take It In Right Spirit’: Nitesh Tiwari On Criticism For Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal

Speaking during a promotional event for the film Tumse Na Ho Payega, Nitesh Tiwari said that there is only a small section of people who questioned his film Bawaal.

Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s last release Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, faced a lot of criticism from the audience, especially for the plot holes in the storyline. Now, the director has opened up about his reaction to the denunciation of his last release. Speaking during a promotional event for his film Tumse Na Ho Payega, Nitesh Tiwari revealed that there is only a small section of people who questioned Bawaal. The filmmaker claimed that the audience was overtly critical of the film.

Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal reactions

Nitesh Tiwari said that initially, he had received very positive feedback for the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer. He added that some people who liked the movie consumed it in a way it was meant to be. The Dangal maker added that he respects the opinion of those who did not like Bawaal as that is what happens when someone puts out their work in a public forum. He was quoted as saying, “I take it all in the right spirit. I try to learn as to how I can improve things going forward.”

Movie buffs found several dialogues in the film objectionable such as comparing the relationship of the lead pair to Auschwitz. Not just that, a Jewish organisation penned an open letter to Amazon Prime Video asking the OTT platform to remove the movie.

Bawaal revolves around the life of a newly married couple who decide to go on a Europe trip under the pretext of teaching the school children history. Movie buffs trolled the makers for comparing the relationship of the lead pair with a catastrophe like World War II. The story uses the example of Hitler as a metaphor for human errors.

The romantic entertainer further stars Manoj Pahwa, Anjuman Saxena and Mukesh Tiwari in important roles.

About Tumse Na Ho Payega

Talking about Tumse Na Ho Payega, Nitesh Tiwari said that the movie has managed to find its place in the hearts of the viewers. Made under the direction of Abhishek Sinha, the primary cast of the flick included Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, and Gurpreet Saini in pivotal roles. The laughter ride premiered on Disney+ Hotstar yesterday, September 29.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

