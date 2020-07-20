Actor Kangana Ranaut’s video from a recent explosive interview with a news channel goes viral. She talked about many things revealing Sushant Singh Rajput’s career and how the late actor was systematically sabotaged. While talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and that there’s the abetment of suicide, she blamed many Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Javed Akhtar and took jibes at Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, calling them ‘B grade actresses’. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu to Kangana Ranaut For Calling Her a 'B-Grade Actress': I Refuse to Take Advantage of Someone's Death

In the video, Kangana Ranaut can be heard saying, "If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happens and the whole system will make me look like a mad person." The Manikarnika star alleged that Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker want to be in the good books of the Bollywood movie mafia and that's the reason they don't speak out against the industry people.

After Taapsee Pannu's respond to Kangana's attack, now, Swara Bhasker took a jibe at Kangana's tweet. Bhasker re-tweeted Ranaut's tweet and wrote, "Needy outsider – B grade actress (But) – better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!" Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on."

Taapsee had given a detailed reply to Kangana’s allegations. In her interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “First of all, I don’t think my existence has got anything to do with looks primarily. And, I have had my share of struggles and just because I don’t glorify them and deal with them with a positive outlook, doesn’t make me any less of the ‘outsider’. We all have had good and bad experiences, but many of us refuse to let negativity drive us. It’s our positive hope and the ability to make lemonade out of the lemons thrown at us that has gotten us to where we are. I am not going to give in to this negativity and hatred because this limits my growth as a human being. Kangana has the right to have an opinion and so do I. And just because my opinion doesn’t match hers, doesn’t make me inferior.”

She further said, “I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make a mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity,”