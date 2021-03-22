BTS or Bangtan Sonyeodan is one of the most popular K-pop bands today. They have a huge fan following which calls itself as BTS Army. And now, BTS Army or fans have started sharing confessions on social media for BTS and their thoughts about the band and the bandmates. People are sharing on social media what they used to think about BTS and how is it different from what they think about the band today. Also Read - #WhereisBTS: Twitter Flooded With Memes as Fans Speculate 'Are They Playing Hide And Seek?'

People shared how they would jumble their names and mix their faces. One user wrote that she earlier used to think that ‘Maknae’ was Jungkook’s nickname. Another user wrote, ‘When I was new to BTS I thought V and Taehyung were two different persons’. BTS’s member Suga has been one of the most talked-about BTS boys during the #ArmyConfessionTime on Twitter. A fan tweeted about how he used to think that Suga, AgustD and Yoongi were all different people. It be because BTS members have many names – while some are given by the ARMY (or fans), others are their former names. Also Read - #RacismNotComedy: All About BTS Cartoon Controversy as Fans Recall Kim Speaking Against Racism

I used to get confused in between Hobi and suga, jin and jimin, v and kook, Jin and kook. It took me half month to recognize them properly. It took 9 months or something to recognize their actual name, as their actual name is hard😅😅🙂🙂#ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/EeqknPuKko — Shy Arts (@ShyArts4) March 22, 2021

While some of these confessions are hilarious, some are relatable.

I thought Jin and Jungkook were twins, at least biological siblings. 😭💜#ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/HgGbQ7XqQ7 — savageyoonie☃️misses yoongi🍊💜. (@agusdeeyoonie) March 22, 2021

i thought Namjoon is the oldest member of BTS just because he is the leader and i thought BTS is the only one who starts their performance with fans shouting their names pfft..#ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/AkT3YuWybs — nananana (@wataesugar) March 22, 2021

What is it that you want to confess about BTS?