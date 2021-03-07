Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s divorce made headlines last year as Aaliya alleged that the actor is not a good man and even doesn’t take care of their kids. She went to social media to reveal her side of the story. However, Nawazuddin didn’t say anything on the same. It has been reported that recently when Aaliya contracted coronavirus, it was Nawazuddin who took care of her and kept a check on her and their kids. Aaliya had shared the same with news channel ABP: “Despite being extremely busy, Nawaz is taking good care of both our children including their education and other needs. Not only this, he often calls me and enquires about my health and needs. I am very impressed with this side of Nawaz and it touched my heart,” she told the portal. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Expresses New Feelings For Husband, Wants to Work Things Out Between Them

Aaliya Siddiqui has withdrawn the divorce notice sent to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Now, the Sacred Games actor reacted to his wife's decision. He told Bombay Times that he doesn't prefer talking about his personal life and also can't put someone down. She is still the mother of my children, and we have shared a decade of our life together. "I will always support her no matter what. Mera farz banta hai ke main unka khayal rakhu (It is my responsibility to provide for them). Aaliya and I are not on the same page, we may not agree with each other, but our children have always been my priority. They should not suffer because of us. Rishtey bante bighadte rehte hai, unka asar bacchon pe nahi hona chahiye (Relationships have their ups and downs, but that shouldn't affect the children). I want to be a good father," the actor told BT.

Nawazuddin further added, "Insaniyat hi sab kuch hai. Pehle achhe insaan bano (Humanity is everything, we must all strive to be good humans). Lately, we have seen so much suffering; if the pandemic can't change you for the better, nothing will. I'll always be there for them. And each one of us needs to introspect."

In 2020, Nawazuddin – Aaliya’s marriage hit a rough patch. Now, it seems they are working on their relationship and we wish they come out stronger.