‘I Want to End my Career…’! Shah Rukh Khan Talks About ‘Licking His Wounds’ And Making Films About ‘Hope And Love’

Shah Rukh Khan says he got to learn the art of making pizza during his four-year-long sabbatical before Pathaan. The superstar shares his furture plans and comments on never being a part of Hollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan on his career (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback into the movies after a sabbatical of four years is for the history to remember. The superstar delivered back-to-back flops before taking a break and then emerging like a phoenix emerges from the ashes of the fire. In his latest interview now, he speaks about what he did during the break and how he planned his future. SRK was present at an event in Dubai when he talked in length about his idea of movies, what he wants to do for his fans, his fans, his ambitions and his journey towards achieving perseverance.

When asked about the kind of films he would never do in his career, the actor answered that he would never now make ‘hopeless’ cinema. Shah Rukh said he will never make movies which show sadness in life because there’s enough sadness in the world. “I don’t like to do films that don’t give hope. I don’t like to give hopeless cinema. There’s enough sadness already,” he said. The popular Indian actor mentioned that he has now learnt the art of taking quick breaks every week before getting to work every Monday. SRK said, “I take a two-hour-long bath. Thursday evening, in Mumbai, I rinse myself from all the work I have done. And then I get ready for Monday to be back at work.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s plans for the future

However, it was his idea about his future that intrigued all. Shah Rukh talked about plans to end his movie career to make that one film which will be loved by the entire world. The superstar was asked about his ambitions for the future and what’s the one thing that he hasn’t achieved yet. SRK said even though it’s not the right time to stop working in the movies, there will come a time when he will want to give a rest to his career and work on that one movie which will be bigger than ever. “I want to end my career which is far from ending right now. I want to make a film which is loved by all and then nobody on any stage would ask me why I haven’t crossed over because that film will cross over.”

How Shah Rukh Khan learnt the art of making ‘the best pizza in the world’

Shah Rukh went on to talk about learning to cook pizza when he was away from the movies. He said he now makes the best pizza in the world and that’s because he dedicated his sabbatical to understanding the skills. When asked if he was licking his wounds of delivering Box Office disasters, he said, “I had massive flops. I was licking my wounds. I have never said it to anyone. For the last four years, I learnt how to make the best pizza in the world. I stopped listening to stories, wanting to tell stories I made myself a small kitchen and I started learning to make pizza. And I learnt perseverance. To get the perfect pizza, it takes millions of square pizzas before you make a perfectly good round pizza. I would make the best pizza in the world.”

#ShahRukhKhan at an event in #Dubai:

1. Nobody ever offered me a film in the West.

2. I learnt to make the best pizza in the world in the last four years when I wasn’t working.

3. I had become too innovative and had forgotten that people just wanted me to make films about hope… pic.twitter.com/VKOLA9H56t — Vineeta Kumar (@vineetakumar_) February 14, 2024

I stopped listening to audience: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh then gave what could probably be considered the best explanation about making the audience your biggest priority. He said he was making films the way he wanted to and had forgotten what the audience wanted from him. SRK explained, “I had started becoming too innovative. I was looking for perfection and I started failing. I needed to look for excellence and needed to be unique but I needed to look at the audience, and what they wanted. I stopped hearing the crowd. I used to go to places and the crowd would wave at me but I wouldn’t hear the feel of what they wanted to see of me. Whatever I would make, I wanted to be innovative so I made a film about a vertically challenged man and a film about a psychopathic, manic fan. And then I felt no, people just like to see me giving hope and love so let’s back to giving them that.”

Difficult to believe, but SRK also revealed that he has never been offered any work in the West. He said he was offered Slumdog Millionaire but he was already doing KBC on TV. The actor said the character he was offered in the film was mean and it would have clashed with the way he was conducting himself on the TV show and therefore, he didn’t consider it was the best decision. He then mentioned Anil Kapoor who worked fabulously in the Oscar-winning film.

Ending his insightful interview, SRK said his four years away from the movies, at his home, made him realise the importance of performing prayers and understanding the audience’s vision. He said, “It just helped me realise that whatever you do, you have to do for people, consumers and the audience. It made me realise that don’t forget to pray. You have to pray and get back to work.”

So how was this episode of ‘learning from Shah Rukh Khan’s wisdom’ like? Oh! and he likes to call himself ‘Bond’ now!

