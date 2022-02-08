Actor Ranveer Singh has cemented his reputation as the best actor of his generation with performances in films such as Band Baaja Baarat, Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy, and 83, among others. With 83, he has just produced the year’s greatest overseas grosser, a film that has not only been universally praised as one of the best films ever made but is also being hailed as Ranveer Singh’s best acting performance.Also Read - Bollywood Always Makes Sardars do Balle Balle: Anjum Batra on How Sikhs Are Stereotyped, His Work in 83, And Kabir Khan

Ranveer Singh is a shape-shifting chameleon of an actor who has demonstrated the mastery of his art by dissolving himself on the screen to become the character he is portraying every time. He believes he can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again, and he wants to present himself to viewers as startlingly fresh every time they see him on film. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Talks About 83's Success and Winning The National Award For The Same

He says, “It’s a personal challenge that I throw at myself every single time I do a new character. That’s what excites me. I would feel a bit bored or jaded if I were to do the same thing over and over again. I want to make films that are memorable, that connect with people like they can feel nostalgia, catharsis, they can laugh, they can cry, they can applaud. That’s what I want to do. And I want to do more of it. And I want to keep doing it.” Also Read - 9 Most Dazzling And Costly Wedding Rings Worn by Bollywood Actresses

Ranveer admit that never in his wildest dreams did he think that he could be a superstar in this industry. His filmography proves that he is a top favourite of visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India’s operatic auteur who has cast him in his three back-to-back films, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and the magnificent Padmaavat. All the directors who have worked with the three Khans like Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Aditya Chopra, Kabir Khan, have also collaborated with him.

He says, “I often remind myself that my chances were next to nothing. There was not an iota of a chance of my getting my foot through the door to this insulated industry. It’s beyond my imagination that I work with some phenomenal people today. It’s been a good run. I’ve seen myself grow from the actor I used to be, and that growth and evolution are important.” He adds, “It feels wonderful to have built this kind of equity, but it’s always about the next challenge for me. The process is the prize and I try to stay in the moment and celebrate that. I am fully ready and excited and enthusiastic about the journey that lies ahead.”

Ranveer has a stellar lineup of projects that includes YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster Anniyan, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

(This is a press release)