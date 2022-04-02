Will Smith Resigns From Oscars: Following his Oscars night smack of actor-comedian Chris Rock, actor Will Smith resigned from the Motion Picture Academy on Friday, saying he would take whatever additional punishment the institution levied. “I completely assume any and all repercussions for my actions,” Will stated in a statement. My behaviour during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony was shocking, terrible, and unacceptable, stated Will.Also Read - Sameera Reddy Breaks Silence on Suffering From Alopecia Areata After Oscar Controversy: 'Had a 2-Inch Bald Spot...'

In an elaborated statement on his social media handle, Will said, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness, " he added.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees, and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress,” he concluded his statement.

Take a look at Will Smith’s public apology:

Will’s resignation was accepted, according to David Rubin, president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. “In advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18, we will continue to press forward with our disciplinary processes against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct.”

Will’s resignation came two days after the academy’s leadership board decided to start disciplinary proceedings against him for violating the group’s conduct rules. Those proceedings may have led to the suspension, and it was unclear what other penalties he could face at the time.

For the unversed, Will rushed onto the stage on Sunday from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat and hit Chris, who had made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He went on to win the best actor trophy for his portrayal in the movie King Richard a few moments later.

When asked by police, Chris, who was due to deliver the Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges. He has only made a few public statements on the attack, claiming that he is still “sort of processing what happened” at a comedy show in Boston this week.

