Home

Entertainment

I will fearlessly stand by him: RJ Mahvash breaks silence on dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

‘I will fearlessly stand by him’: RJ Mahvash breaks silence on dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

The relationship between RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines last year. Following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Chahal was frequently spotted with Mahvash, sparking dating rumours.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal (Instagram: Twitter)

RJ Mahvash, who has recently ventured into acting, has broken her silence on the rumours surrounding her alleged relationship and subsequent breakup with Yuzvendra Chahal. She will soon be seen in the upcoming series Satrangi Badle Ka Khel. During the promotion of the show, Mahvash spoke candidly about her personal and professional life. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she addressed the speculation about her relationship with Chahal, stating that people often tend to make a big deal out of small things and spread rumours without any basis.

RJ Mahvash clarified that she was only a close friend of Yuzvendra Chahal, emphasising that the two shared a purely platonic friendship. She added that Chahal was going through a divorce at the time and needed a supportive friend, and that she stood by him during a difficult phase, insisting there was nothing more than friendship between them.

Addressing their social media unfollowing, Mahvash said such actions are common between friends and should not be overanalyzed. She explained that when friends have disagreements, they may unfollow each other online, but it does not necessarily indicate anything significant.

After unfollowing each other on Instagram, RJ Mahvash spoke about her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal, saying she was there for him during his toughest times. She added that when Chahal needed a friend the most, she stood by him as a true companion. Mahvash said, “I have been a great friend to him. At that time, during Chahal’s separation phase, he needed a good friend. So we were all just focusing on helping him get through his IPL season. I stood with him as a support system. Henceforth also, we will always meet the way we met earlier. I will fearlessly stand by him.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She further said that people started spreading rumours without any reason. RJ Mahvash added that even though she and Yuzvendra Chahal have unfollowed each other, their relationship remains unchanged and they continue to share a friendly bond. She said, “People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. It is like two friends having an argument and unfollowing each other. The matter ends there. In fact, when you are comfortable enough to talk absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best, and my best wishes will always be with him. There is no such big deal in it.”

Also Read: But WHY? Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash unfollow each other on Instagram after dating buzz, internet in shock

Talking about RJ Mahvash’s career, the social media influencer and RJ has now ventured into acting. She will soon be seen in Satrangi Badla Khel, where she stars alongside Kumud Mishra. The suspenseful mystery thriller series is scheduled to release on May 22.

Also Read: ‘Yuzvendra Chahal ki……’: Rishabh Pant’s funny remark on Chahal and RJ Mahvash dating rumors

RJ Mahvash has previously been a part of several projects. She appeared in Pyaar Paisa Profit, a series available on Amazon Prime Video. She will also be seen in the film Tedhi Hai Par Meri Hai, co-starring Jitendra Kumar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.