Breaking the hearts of thousands of fangirls of BTS V, the Kpop idol has decided who he wants to marry. Kim Tae-hyung (the real name of V) made this revelation in the 2022 Season's Greetings Spot #2. But on finding out who V said he would marry didn't leave the ARMY (BTS fandom) shocked or heartbroken but in splits. All the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook – couldn't stop laughing when V said he would marry BTS. And of course, the ARMY found it hilarious as well and started a memefest on Twitter.

Just like every year, BTS members conducted a photoshoot and sat down together to have a chat. The was part of the second half of 2022 Season's Greetings Spot #2. The first half teased the behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot.

The Kpop band’s leader RM asked a question during their talk: “Who knows BTS the best among BTS?”. Jimin replied saying, “It’s me”. Then, Suga talked about being together, Jungkook noted that Suga is rather quiet and Jimin told Jin that the Moon singer cannot live without Jimin. Also Read - Is BTS V Aka Kim Tae-hyung Dating Daughter of South Korea's Paradise Group President? HYBE Reveals It All

While playing games, all BTS members could be seen drawing on a board and said, “And that’s how we grow old”. Out of nowhere, V said, “I will marry BTS members”. On hearing this, BTS members were left balling with laughter. Jungkook even jumped out of his seat laughing

Shortly after the video was uploaded on Bangtan TV, "I will marry BTS members" began trending on Twitter as fans including the Desi ARMY tweeted their reactions to V's statement and were quick to come up with hilarious memes.

