Home

Entertainment

‘I Will Take Your Hamper’: Sara Ali Khan Makes Ananya Panday Blush Hard, Teases Her About Aditya Roy Kapur on Koffee With Karan 8

‘I Will Take Your Hamper’: Sara Ali Khan Makes Ananya Panday Blush Hard, Teases Her About Aditya Roy Kapur on Koffee With Karan 8

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were a blast on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. The two girls teased each other, talked about the men in their lives and just had the most entertaining episode of the season so far.

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan Season 8

Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 3: It was yet another entertaining episode on Koffee With Karan Season 8 as Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday appeared on the ‘couch’. The show streamed on Disney+Hotstar at midnight on Wednesday and was primarily about the love lives of the two Bollywood divas. While Sara kind of talked about how the breakup with Kartik Aaryan was not easy, Ananya was teased a lot about her relationship with ‘the night manager’ aka Aditya Roy Kapur.

Trending Now

Sara and Ananya set the stage on fire with their glamorous appearance on the Karan Johar-hosted show. However, it was all the possessiveness that Ananya showed towards her rumoured relationship with ARK that took the cake this time. The Gehraiyaan actor was blushing and visibly protective about her equation with the Aashiqui star. At one moment, when Ananya talked about snatching Sara’s gift hamper, the latter said ‘I’ll take away your hamper’ and Ananya was totally taken aback.

You may like to read

Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 8 Gossip

Sara and Aditya are working together in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino‘, and she teased Ananya about their romantic pairing in the film. The Dream Girl actor appeared head over heels in love with the man in her life. So much so that even when she was trying hard to conceal her bond with ARK, it was almost like she had her heart beating loud in her hand every time either Karan or Sara simply took his name.

During the rapid-fire round, when Karan asked Ananya if she has been dating Aditya Roy Kapur, she responded: “I am feeling very much like Ananya Coy Kapur’. This was before Sara said she doesn’t have a ‘night manager’ in her life like Ananya has.

The episode was fiery and gossipy – the way you want and expect things to be on the Koffee couch. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan Season 8!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.