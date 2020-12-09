Amid an outrage on social media over Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor casually wearing an Air Commodore’s uniform in a program AK vs AK on Netflix, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has asked the OTT platform to withdraw the related scenes saying its uniform has been “inaccurately donned” and the language used is “inappropriate”. The IAF on Wednesday took objection to the inaccurately donned uniform and language used in AK vs AK. Also Read - Details of Prime Minister's Flights Cannot be Disclosed as it Relates to His Security Apparatus: IAF

In a tweet, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said related scenes are needed to be withdrawn. “The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72,” the IAF tweeted. Also Read - Stop Watching Netflix in HD if You Want to Save The Planet, Say Scientists



The clip released two days ago shows Anil Kapoor casually wearing the IAF summer uniform short of an Air Commodore-rank officer. This is the second incident in recent times when the IAF has raised objections on the content shown by Netflix. Earlier, the IAF raised objections against the gender discrimination shown in a movie based on the life of its former female pilot Gunjan Saxena.

AK vs AK is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In the trailer, Kapoor is seen donning an untucked trademark blue full sleeve shirt of the IAF. In one of the dialogues, Kapoor used cuss words.

Watch the trailer of AK vs AK here: