IAF Officer Sends Defamation Notice to Fighter Makers For ‘Inappropriate’ Kiss Scene Between Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone on Runway

Fighter makers get slapped with a defamation notice for the kiss scene between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Read the content of the notice.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's kiss scene in Fighter makes IAF officer to send a legal notice to makers

New Delhi: Fighter might have crossed the benchmark of Rs 300 crore worldwide but back home, it is making people upset with a few scenes. The film’s romantic scene between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has generated a new controversy. An Indian Airforce Pilot has sent a legal notice to the filmmakers against the kissing scene that features both the stars wearing the uniform. Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das has slapped a defamation notice against the makers, for showing the officers romancing each other in uniform. She called it ‘inappropriate’ and ‘unbecoming of an IAF officer’.

As per a report published on India TV, the IAF officer highlighted ‘kissing in uniform on a runway’ as the kind of behaviour which ‘contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum’ expected from the officers on duty. Her notice to the Fighter team further alleged that the story not only encourages but also ‘normalises’ the immoral behaviour among the officers and sets the precedent for questionable ‘ethical standards’.

‘Normalises Inappropriate Behaviour in Uniform’, says the notice

A part of her notice read, “It embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation. Moreover, it normalizes inappropriate behaviour in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders (sic).”

The subject line of the notice says, “Legal Notice for Defamation, Insult and Negative Impact of Indian Air Force and its Officers.”

Fighter has been appreciated for its performances, the chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika, and its whole take on nationalism. The story of the film is set in the aftermath of the Pulwama Attack of 2019 and how a team of Indian Airforce stationed in J&K beats Pakistan at its own revenge game. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also features Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, Sharib Hashmi and Anil Kapoor among others.

The makers have not yet responded to the defamation notice. Your thoughts on the claims though?

