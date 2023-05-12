ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • IB71 Twitter Review: Vidyut Jamwal’s Spy Actioner Hailed by Netizens For its Gripping And Intense Plot – Check Reactions

IB71 Twitter Review: Vidyut Jamwal’s Spy Actioner Hailed by Netizens For its Gripping And Intense Plot – Check Reactions

IB71 Twitter Review: Vidyut Jamwal's spy action-thriller is being hailed by netizens for its gripping and intense storytelling. - Check Reactions

Published: May 12, 2023 5:24 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

IB71 Twitter Review: Vidyut Jamwal's Spy Actioner Hailed by Netizens For its Gripping And Intense Plot - Check Reactions
IB71 Twitter Review: Vidyut Jamwal's Spy Actioner Hailed by Netizens For its Gripping And Intense Plot - Check Reactions

IB71 Twitter Review: Vidyut Jamwal’s spy-actioner IB71 is winning accolades ever since its teaser and trailer were dropped. The Indian Martial Artist has a massive fan base who hail him for his chiseled physique, action stunts, charming and down-to-earth persona. Vidyut is one of co-producers of the epic espionage-thriller based on Indo-Pak war. The movie also stars Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. The actor has gone beyond his action hero image as he plays an undercover spy on a secret mission to defend India against enemy attack. Despite of mixed reactions from movie critics, fans and netizens have praised IB71.

Also Read:

CHECK OUT THE TWITTER REVIEW FOR IB71:

You may like to read

IB71 released in theatres on May 12, 2023. The film also stars Vishal Jethwa, Dalip Tahil, Niharica Raizada, Suvrat Joshi and others in crucial roles.

For more updates on IB71 review, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories