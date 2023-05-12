Home

IB71 Twitter Review: Vidyut Jamwal’s spy-actioner IB71 is winning accolades ever since its teaser and trailer were dropped. The Indian Martial Artist has a massive fan base who hail him for his chiseled physique, action stunts, charming and down-to-earth persona. Vidyut is one of co-producers of the epic espionage-thriller based on Indo-Pak war. The movie also stars Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. The actor has gone beyond his action hero image as he plays an undercover spy on a secret mission to defend India against enemy attack. Despite of mixed reactions from movie critics, fans and netizens have praised IB71.

#IB71 is receiving postive public review from everywhere. Overall i am looking forward to watch this movie as and i will also recommend everyone to kindly watch it a well made good spy thriller true events based movie in cinemas near you.#IB71MovieReview #VidyutJammwal pic.twitter.com/fUK1s4rWIz — Shivam (@PredictionSmp) May 12, 2023

#ib71 Review:

Finally Bollywood- No Love Angle,No Songs..Just Pure Spy Drama

Another Intelligent Edge of the Seat Experience by @IamSankalpReddy.

I was transported to 1971 Times @VidyutJammwal is consistently levelling up.

Although few suspense scenes were forceful

⭐️⭐️⭐️ — ABHI KA REVIEW (@AbhiKaReview) May 12, 2023

The day we’ve been eagerly waiting for has arrived. #IB71 is now playing in cinemas, and it’s receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.for big screen.#IB71InCinemasNowhttps://t.co/Bhu2jRiYA8 pic.twitter.com/4EwasAx4B6 — Abd fan account (@Ab_D_17_) May 12, 2023

#IB71@VidyutJammwal Jai Hind@AnupamPKher @niharica_WT @abbassayyed771 @AlifiyahHaji @ActionHeroFilm1 All the Best my Hero and Team #IB71 Your Hardwork and Passion surely make it Superhit Movie..

Nice to see all Positive reviews coming from all the corner.❤️ pic.twitter.com/4NrPKD1E41 — Prashant Kumar (@du443) May 12, 2023

This is such a happy moment!! Great reviews pouring in for #IB71 — Search_In_Me (@search_in_me) May 7, 2023

IB71 released in theatres on May 12, 2023. The film also stars Vishal Jethwa, Dalip Tahil, Niharica Raizada, Suvrat Joshi and others in crucial roles.

